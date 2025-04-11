Aurobindo Pharma shares jump 4% as arm completes phase1 trial for bone drug

Aurobindo Pharma shares jumped 5 per cent on Friday, April 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹1,110 per share on BSE. The stock rallied after the company's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, completed the Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) study of the denosumab biosimilar BP16.

This study enrolled 204 healthy volunteers into three groups to compare BP16 with the reference products, Prolia, obtained from both the EU and US markets.

Denosumab works by specifically targeting the RANK ligand (RANKL), a critical protein in the life cycle of osteoclasts, the cells that break down bone. Denosumab's ability to inhibit RANKL makes it highly effective in treating conditions linked to bone loss, such as osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, bone metastases from cancers, and cancer treatment-related bone health issues.

Around 10:32 AM, Aurobindo Pharma share price was up 3.04 per cent at ₹1,088.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.8 per cent at 75,177.44. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹63,228.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,592.55 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹994.35 per share.

“With the positive Phase 1 study results, we are optimistic about our ongoing Phase 3 study. This study is progressing across multiple sites in the EU, focusing on women with postmenopausal osteoporosis, and we anticipate its completion by May/June 2025," said Dr. Disha Dadke, Head of R&D and Regulatory Sciences at CuraTeQ Biologics. "We aim to submit a Marketing Authorisation application to CHMP/EMA in the third quarter of this fiscal year," said Dr. Arpitkumar Prajapati, head of clinical sciences, CuraTeQ Biologics.

Aurobindo Pharma commenced its operations in 1988-89 with a single-unit manufacturing Semi-Synthetic Penicillin (SSP) at Pondicherry. The pharmaceutical company has a strong research and development (R&D) focus and has a multi-product portfolio with manufacturing facilities in several countries.

In the past one year, Aurobindo Pharma shares have lost 6.6 per cent as compared to Sensex's fall of 0.53 per cent.