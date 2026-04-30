Higher growth, asset quality boost keep analysts bullish on Bajaj Finance

Asset quality improvement may be supported by the winding down of the captive vehicle finance book and MSME normalisation. Further reduction in credit costs are contingent on easing of geopolitical risks. The management highlighted that ECL (expected credit loss) provisioning is driven by a bottom-up, quarterly assessment. BAF has strengthened its provision coverage ratio (PCR) across stage 1 and stage 2, and it may be willing to shore up provisioning further against potential stresses.

BAF’s AUM growth was moderated by conscious pruning of captive two-wheeler financing (expected to wind down to ₹1,500 crore by FY27) and MSME (growth down to 6 per cent vs historical levels of over 20 per cent). Management confidence of double-digit growth in MSME within six months could be a booster. AUM growth is driven by newer segments like CV, tractors, and gold, which contributed to 3.5 per cent of AUM growth in FY26 and is expected to scale further. The gold portfolio is being supported by doubling the distribution network for gold loans and may contribute 5 per cent of the portfolio mix vs 3.5 per cent currently.