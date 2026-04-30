Sebi rolls out fast-track route for AIF scheme launches, eases timelines

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a fast-track mechanism for processing private placement memoranda (PPMs) of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), aiming to reduce timelines and facilitate quicker deployment of capital.

Under the revised framework, AIFs—excluding large value funds for accredited investors (LVFs)—will be allowed to launch schemes and circulate PPMs to investors after 30 days of filing their application with Sebi, unless advised otherwise.

For first-time schemes, AIFs can proceed with launches either after receiving Sebi registration or upon completion of 30 days from filing, whichever is later. Any regulatory comments issued during this period must be incorporated prior to launch.

The move marks a shift from the earlier process, where Sebi would review PPM disclosures and provide comments before allowing schemes to proceed—often leading to delays due to multiple rounds of revisions. As part of the new norms, Sebi as also mandated that the first close of a scheme must be achieved within 12 months from the date the AIF becomes eligible to launch. Responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of disclosures will rest squarely with merchant bankers and AIF managers, reflecting the regulator’s increased reliance on due diligence by intermediaries. The circular also specifies filing requirements, including submission of due diligence certificates, fit-and-proper declarations, and PAN details of key entities and personnel.