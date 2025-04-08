Home / Markets / News / Highest-ever 192.4 mn demat accounts opened in FY25, brokerages add 41.1 mn

Highest-ever 192.4 mn demat accounts opened in FY25, brokerages add 41.1 mn

The monthly average of 3.42 million new accounts also set a new record for a financial year

demat account, demat, trading account
Demat accounts—used for holding stocks and mutual funds electronically—are nearing the 200-million mark. Illustration: Binay Sinha
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic brokerages added a record-breaking 41.1 million demat accounts in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), bringing the total number of such accounts to 192.4 million, the highest annual increase ever in absolute numbers.
 
The monthly average of 3.42 million new accounts also set a new record for a financial year.
 
However, due to the larger starting base, the growth rate in percentage terms dipped from 32.2 per cent in FY24 to 27.1 per cent in FY25. 
 
Demat accounts, essential for holding stocks and mutual funds electronically, are nearing the 200-million mark. Yet, this figure doesn’t reflect the number of unique investors, as individuals can hold multiple accounts. Estimates suggest the country has around 120 million distinct investors.
 
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the capital market ecosystem has gained momentum, driven by simplified account-opening processes, mostly bullish market trends, and reduced trading costs.

Also Read

Open a Demat Account: Easy Steps to Begin Your Investment Journey

New demat account additions hit 7-month low in November, shows data

Sebi considers allowing Associations of Persons to open demat accounts

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks pare opening gains; Sensex climbs 900 pts to 74,050; Nifty at 22,450

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares rose 4% after posting Q4 business update

 
Notably, the number of new demat accounts added each financial year now matches the total number of accounts that existed before the pandemic.
 
A recent Kotak Institutional Equities note highlighted, “Retail access to markets has improved dramatically over the past five years, spanning primary issuances, secondary trading, and indirect investments like mutual funds, PMS, and AIFs.”
 
The note also credited Sebi and market intermediaries—such as exchanges, clearing houses, brokers, and registrars—for enhancing capital market accessibility. 
 
“Their efforts, combined with a focus on investor protection and market stability, have paid off. Sebi’s shift to a more collaborative rulemaking process and business-friendly measures have minimised the risk of sudden regulatory shocks. That said, past market performance and the promise of strong future returns likely play an equally significant role in drawing retail investors,” it added
 
At 41.1 mn, demat additions in FY25 were the highest-ever in absoulte terms
 
 
Total demat count* (mn)
 Change
Fiscal in mn in %
FY21 54.4 13.5 32.9
FY22 89.7 35.3 65.0
FY23 114.5 24.8 27.6
FY24 151.4 36.9 32.3
FY25 192.4 41.1 27.1
       
Source: CDSL, NSDL  Note: Data as on March-end for each fiscal
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks pare opening gains; Sensex climbs 900 pts to 74,050; Nifty at 22,450

Shriram Finance shares rally 5%, outperform market on stable outlook

Global Health shares jump 4% on Assam Grid's offer for hospital land deal

Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Will Nifty follow history and crash below the 20,000-mark? Details here

Topics :demat accountdemat accountsretail investorTrading

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story