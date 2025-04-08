Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Spinaroo Commercial listing today: Shares of Spinaroo Commercial made a muted stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company’s stock listed at ₹52.85 per share, up 3.63 per cent over the issue price of ₹51 per share.

ALSO READ | Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount The listing price of Spinaroo Commercial was slightly above grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO details

Spinaroo Commercial IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.49 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was oversubscribed by 1.84 times, and Retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.2 times. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The ₹10.17-crore SME IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares. The company fixed the IPO issue price at ₹51 per share.

The public issue opened for subscription on March 28, 2025, and closed on April 3, 2025.

According to the company's According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) , from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹7.12 crore to meet working capital requirements and ₹2 crore for general corporate purposes.

About Spinaroo Commercial

Incorporated in August 2012, Spinaroo Commercial is a manufacturer of aluminium foil containers, aluminium home foil, paper cups, paper plates, paper bowls, and semi-processed materials for paper cups, including paper coating, printing and blanking. The company also supplies a range of paper-cup related machinery, such as high-speed paper-cup making machines, flexo printing machines, and automatic roll die-cutting machines, providing end-to-end support. The company owns two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex.

In FY24, Spinaroo Commercial's revenue from operations stood at ₹41.2 crore, down 22.5 per cent from ₹53.2 crore reported in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23). It posted a net profit of ₹1.4 crore in FY24, up 50.5 per cent from ₹0.93 crore in the previous fiscal, as per RHP.