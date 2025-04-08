Home / Markets / News / Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Spinaroo Commercial shares listed at ₹52.85 per share, up 3.63 per cent over the issue price of ₹51 per share

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading
Representational image
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Spinaroo Commercial listing today: Shares of Spinaroo Commercial made a muted stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The company’s stock listed at ₹52.85 per share, up 3.63 per cent over the issue price of ₹51 per share. 
The listing price of Spinaroo Commercial was slightly above grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   ALSO READ | Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount
 

Spinaroo Commercial IPO details

Spinaroo Commercial IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by only 1.49 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was oversubscribed by 1.84 times, and Retail investors' portion was subscribed 1.2 times. However, the issue failed to secure any bids from Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). 
  The ₹10.17-crore SME IPO was an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares. The company fixed the IPO issue price at ₹51 per share. 
  The public issue opened for subscription on March 28, 2025, and closed on April 3, 2025. 
  According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹7.12 crore to meet working capital requirements and ₹2 crore for general corporate purposes. 

Also Read

Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount

Retaggio Industries IPO listing: Shares list flat on BSE SME on April 7

Spinaroo Commercial IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Infonative Solutions IPO ends today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Spinaroo Commercial IPO closes today; subscription lags at 55%. GMP nil

 

About Spinaroo Commercial

Incorporated in August 2012, Spinaroo Commercial is a manufacturer of aluminium foil containers, aluminium home foil, paper cups, paper plates, paper bowls, and semi-processed materials for paper cups, including paper coating, printing and blanking. The company also supplies a range of paper-cup related machinery, such as high-speed paper-cup making machines, flexo printing machines, and automatic roll die-cutting machines, providing end-to-end support. The company owns two manufacturing facilities, both located within the Jalan Industrial Complex.  
In FY24, Spinaroo Commercial's revenue from operations stood at ₹41.2 crore, down 22.5 per cent from ₹53.2 crore reported in fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23). It posted a net profit of ₹1.4 crore in FY24, up 50.5 per cent from ₹0.93 crore in the previous fiscal, as per RHP. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Nifty follow history and crash below the 20,000-mark? Details here

OMCs shares in focus; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL gain up to 3%, here's why

Titan share price zooms 7% on healthy Q4 business update; key details here

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off day's highs; Sensex 650 pts higher at 73,750; Nifty below 22,400

Mahindra & Mahindra share price rises 2% on releasing March sales data

Topics :Stock MarketBSE SMEMarketsSME IPOIPOsstock market listing

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story