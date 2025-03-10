At 2.26 mn, February sees lowest demat account additions in 21 months

The influx of new investors into the stock market arena slowed to its lowest pace in nearly two years as the broader markets went through their worst-ever rout since the Covid-19 pandemic. In February, only 2.26 million new accounts were added, the lowest monthly addition since May 2023. The slowdown is attributed to the equity market correction and a decline in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The pace of demat account additions has been slowing down since July 2024, when it reached a high of 4.6 million. In January, 2.8 million accounts were added. The recent market volatility has severely dented