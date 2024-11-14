Hindustan Aeronautics share price gains 3% as Q2 profit jumps 22% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics share price: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) soared up to 2.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,173.30 per share.

The rise in the HAL share price came after the company announced a healthy set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

The company’s profit soared over 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,510.5 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,236.7 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

HAL’s revenue jumped 6 per cent annually to Rs 5,976.3 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 5,635.7 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 7.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,640 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,527.7 crore in Q2FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 30 basis points to 27.4 per cent in Q2FY25, from 27.1 per cent in Q2FY24.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, established in 1940, and headquartered in Bangalore, is India's largest aerospace and defence company, as well as one of the oldest and largest globally.

HAL's operations encompass the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and their components, with notable products including the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the Tejas light combat aircraft, and the Hindustan Ambassador car.

The company is also involved in the design and development of new products and upgrades, as well as the repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters. Additionally, HAL manufactures crucial satellite structures.

With facilities located in various Indian cities, including Kanpur, Nasik, Koraput, Korwa, Lucknow, Kasaragod, and Hyderabad, HAL operates under the purview of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The market capitalisation of HAL is Rs 2,75,772.72 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE100 category.

At 1:22 PM, HAL shares were trading 2.37 per cent higher at Rs 4,161.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.07 per cent lower at 77,636.21 levels.