Schneider Electric shares rally after co posts net profit rise of 26% in Q2

Schneider Electric share price jumped up to 4.17 per cent at Rs 755.95 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals after the company reported a 26 per cent increase in net profits in its second quarter of financial year 2024-25

The company on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 54.3 crore in Q2FY25, marking an increase of 26.6 per cent versus a net profit of Rs 42.9 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 599.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, reflecting an 21 per cent increase from Rs 495.8 crore in the previous year.

Schneider Electric’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 74.2 crore, soaring 18.5 per cent versus Rs 62.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda margin contracted to 12.4 per cent versus 12.6 per cent in Q2FY24. The company’s total expenses soared to 544 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 451 crore in the same quarter last year.

Schneider Electric designs, manufactures, builds, and services products and systems for electricity distribution in India and internationally.

Its offerings include medium-power, distribution, and specialised transformers; substation automation systems featuring power management systems, controllers, remote terminal units (RTUs), communication elements, graphic user interfaces, engineering tools, SCADA and EMS gateways, and simulation tools; as well as ring main units.

Schneider Electric share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 76 per cent, while gaining 113 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 7.2 per cent year to date and 19.3 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 16,952.48 crore. Schneider Electric shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 92.52 times and at an earning per share of Rs 7.76.

At 1:06 PM; the shares of the company pared all their gains and slipped in red, trading 1 per cent down at Rs 710.95 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent at 77,573.43 level.