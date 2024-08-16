Hindustan Aeronautics share price rises 2% as profit rallies 77% in Q1

HAL shares rally: Shares of India's largest defence public sector undertaking, Shares of India's largest defence public sector undertaking, Hindustan Aeronautics , jumped 2.71 per cent to Rs 4,787.70 on the BSE during intra-day deals on Friday. The rally in HAL's share price came on the back of the company's strong financial results for the first quarter of FY25. The Navratna company's stock has more than doubled investors' money, rallying 143.29 per cent in the last one year, according to BSE analytics.

Hindustan Aeronautics reported a 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,437 crore in its first-quarter results, driven by realizations from aircraft manufacturing contracts. The Navratna company had reported a net profit of Rs 814.09 crore during the first quarter of FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hindustan Aeronautics' revenue from operations during the June quarter jumped 11.03 per cent YoY to Rs 4,347.50 crore from Rs 3,915.35 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Hindustan Aeronautics is a premier Indian public sector company specializing in aerospace and defence, with its headquarters in Bangalore. Founded on December 23, 1940, HAL stands as one of the world's oldest and largest manufacturers of aerospace and defence products.

Hindustan Aeronautics boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 3,16,434.24 crore on the BSE, as of August 16, 2024. HAL is a constituent of the BSE 100.

The company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 41.05, while the price-to-book value ratio is 10.73. HAL shares have a dividend yield of 0.74 per cent, and the EPS (trailing 12 months) of Hindustan Aeronautics stock is Rs 113.57.

HAL shares have a 52-week range of Rs 5,675 on the BSE. The company's shares have yielded a return of 67.49 per cent year-to-date, while they have jumped 53.81 per cent in the last six months.

At around 12:46 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics shares were quoted trading at Rs 4,730, up 1.47 per cent against their previous close of Rs 4,661.35. Nearly 0.57 lakh shares of HAL worth Rs 26.90 crore exchanged hands on the BSE.

On the NSE, HAL shares were seen at Rs 4,729.95, up 1.46 per cent from their previous close. Nearly 17.62 lakh equity shares worth Rs 829.75 crore exchanged hands on the NSE on Friday.