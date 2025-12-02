Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hindustan Construction Company shares jumped 14.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹27.46 per share. The buying interest on the counter came after the company fixed Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for its rights Issue.

A rights issue is a way for a listed company to raise money by offering new shares first to its existing shareholders, in proportion to their current holdings.

At 11 AM, Hindustan Construction Company’s share price was trading 10.15 per cent higher at ₹26.49 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,369.3.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,819.79 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹47.83 and its 52-week low was at ₹21.37. Hindustan Construction Company rights issue details The company's board approved raising ₹1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025. Accordingly, the company has decided to keep the total number of rights equity shares at 79,99,91,900 for an amount aggregating to ₹999.99 crore. The floor price for the transaction is fixed at ₹12.5 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹11.5 per rights equity share) payable on application.

The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.

The rights issue will open on Friday, December 12, 2025 and close on Monday, December 22, 2025. Wednesday, December 17, will be the final day for on-market renunciations for existing HCC shareholders, while December 19 will be the final day for off-market renunciations. After the rights issue, the total number of outstanding shares for HCC will increase to 261 crore from 181 crore prior to the rights issue.