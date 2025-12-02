Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue

Hindustan Construction zooms 14% on fixing record date for rights issue

The company's board approved raising ₹1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025

Hindustan Construction Company share
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hindustan Construction Company shares jumped 14.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹27.46 per share. The buying interest on the counter came after the company fixed Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for its rights Issue.
 
A rights issue is a way for a listed company to raise money by offering new shares first to its existing shareholders, in proportion to their current holdings.
 
At 11 AM, Hindustan Construction Company’s share price was trading 10.15 per cent higher at ₹26.49 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,369.3.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,819.79 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹47.83  and its 52-week low was at ₹21.37.    CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Hindustan Construction Company rights issue details

The company’s board approved raising ₹1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025. 
 
Accordingly, the company has decided to keep the total number of rights equity shares at 79,99,91,900 for an amount aggregating to ₹999.99 crore. The floor price for the transaction is fixed at ₹12.5 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹11.5 per rights equity share) payable on application. 
 
The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. 
 
The rights issue will open on Friday, December 12, 2025 and close on Monday, December 22, 2025. Wednesday, December 17, will be the final day for on-market renunciations for existing HCC shareholders, while December 19 will be the final day for off-market renunciations.   
After the rights issue, the total number of outstanding shares for HCC will increase to 261 crore from 181 crore prior to the rights issue.
 
The company's board can extend the issue period, but it won't stay open for more than 30 days from the start date. Once the issue closes, applications cannot be withdrawn, according to the filing. 
 
Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro,nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Small, mid-sized real estate players may outperform: Emkay; check top bets

Asian shares rise as US stocks dip, tech and financials lead gains

Bank of Baroda hits all-time high, rallies 28% in 3 months; here's why

Nuvama tags Kwality Walls "good long-term play" on GST cut, premiumisation

Nifty50 to hit 29,300 by end-2026? Nomura lists top 20 stock picks

Topics :Hindustan Construction CompanyBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story