Bank of Baroda hits all-time high, rallies 28% in 3 months; here's why

Bank of Baroda (BOB) shares hit an all-time high of ₹302.90 on the BSE today, gaining 2 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade, in an otherwise subdued market. The BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 85,408 at 09:30 AM.

The stock price of the public sector bank surpassed its previous high of ₹298.45, which it touched on June 3, 2024. In the past three months, Bank of Baroda shares have outperformed the market by surging 28 per cent, as against a 6.6-per cent rally in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 59 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹190.70 touched on March 4, 2025.

What's driving BoB stock price? Bank of Baroda is the third largest public sector bank (PSB) with a global loan book of ~₹12.3 trillion, and strong operating metrics among public sector banks (PSBs). The Bank's business growth in the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26) was slower than anticipated, as corporate loan demand remained muted and certain large borrowers tapped bond markets for funding. However, the management expects momentum to accelerate in H2FY26, supported by a strong sanction pipeline and seasonal pickup in disbursement. The management has guided for FY26 net interest margins (NIMs) in 2.85–3.0 per cent range, expecting range-bound trends in Q3 and improvement in Q4 as repricing benefits accrue fully.

"Strong RAM (Retail, Agriculture, and MSME)-led growth, healthier liabilities mix, and resilient asset quality are expected to support profitability. However, margin trajectory is expected to remain range-bound, while preparation for expected credit loss (ECL) adoption is expected to result in recurring additional burden," according to analysts at ICICI Securities. The stock, however, is quoting above the brokerage firm's target price of ₹290 per share. In a separate development, Bank of Baroda, on November 18, 2025, said that Moody's Rating has affirmed 'Baa3' ratings for the Bank and has upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of the Bank by one notch to 'Ba1'.

"The affirmation of BOB's Baa3 ratings reflects Moody's Rating's expectation of a very high probability of support from the Government of India (Baa3 stable) in times of need, which results in one-notch uplift to its Baa3 ratings from its ba1 BCA. The upgrade of BOB's BCA and adjusted BCA reflects the updated ratio definition and scoring calibration for the Capital subfactor, and improvements in its asset quality and capitalization," the rating agency said in its rationale. The rating agency further said it could upgrade BOB's BCA if it's TCE/ RWA (Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets) ratio improves to above 14 per cent and its net income/tangible assets ratio increases to above 1.3 per cent on a sustained basis, while other credit fundamentals remain unchanged.