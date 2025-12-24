Hindustan Copper share price rises to over two-decade high; should you buy?

Hindustan Copper share price today: Hindustan Copper share price surged 7 per cent and hit a 15-year high on Wednesday. The counter hit an intraday high of ₹436.50, the highest level since November 12, 2010, on the National Stock Exchange, according to data on Bloomberg.

Hindustan Copper share price extended gains to a fifth straight session as the counter witnessed sustained buying interest amid a surge in metal prices in the international markets. On a year to date basis, Hind Copper share price has surged 75.36 per cent in the current calendar year, as compared to a 10.83 per cent increase in the NSE Nifty 50 index during the same period.

The total traded volume of Hindustan Copper on the National Stock Exchange, so far in the day, stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78.11, which implied the stock is slightly overbought. Analysts' view Copper futures rose as much as 0.66 per cent to $551.20 on Wednesday. It is trading firm near its 52-week high of $589.50, touched on December 7. On a year to date basis, Copper futures gained 36.02 per cent. Other than copper prices, a rally in silver is also contributing to the increase in Hindustan Copper, as the white metal is a by-product of copper, gold, lead, and zinc, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, derivatives and research at Globe Capital Markets. The Bloomberg spot silver advanced 1.78 per cent to a new high of $72.70 an ounce in Wednesday's session. The metal has extended gains to a fourth session. On a year to date basis, the white metal has gained 143.42 per cent, according to data on Bloomberg. There are multiple fundamental factors behind the rally of Hindustan Copper Limited share price. In the international markets, copper prices have been hitting new highs in recent times.

Hindustan Copper produced approximately 5.37 lakh tonnes of copper in the financial year 2025 and beat competitors like Vedanta and Hindalco Industries. The company is the only vertical copper producer in the country, which produces refined copper from its own mined ore, according to the annual report for financial year 2025. Hindustan Copper is also the only company in the country to hold an 80 per cent copper lease in India. Hindustan Copper financials Fundamentally, Hindustan Copper has reduced its debt significantly, resulting in improving the company's financial health. Give numbers to quantify the above factor. That apart, Kumar believes the revival of Rakha Mine — which is a strategically important for India's copper production and also a key asset for the company— will boost the copper output for the company. The company successfully executed mining lease deed with the District Commissioner of Jamshedpur in late September of the current calendar year.