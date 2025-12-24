Home / Markets / News / Stocks with price-volume breakout: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance

Stocks with price-volume breakout: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance

Ajanta Pharma, JBMA Auto and Manappuram Finance have seen strong price action backed by heavy trading volume in Wednesday's trading session.

Stocks with price-volume breakout on charts: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance
Stocks with price-volume breakout on charts: Ajanta Pharma, JBMA, Manappuram Finance
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Ajanta Pharma, JBMA Auto and Manappuram Finance have zoomed up to 11.5 per cent in Wednesday's trading session backed by heavy trading volume at these counters.  Technical charts show that these 3 stocks on December 24, 2025, have witnessed a sharp spike in volume, since a very long time period, ranging from 3 - 9 months.  Here's a look at these 3 stocks on charts. 

Ajanta Pharma

Current Market Price: ₹2,767  Traded volume on NSE: 7.99 lakh shares 
 
    The above chart shows that Ajanta Pharma stock zoomed nearly 6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹2,824 on Wednesday on the back of its highest traded volume since March 21, 2025.  Further, the stock was seen trading above the higher end of the Bollinger Bands (₹2,731), shows the daily chart. 

JBMA Auto

Current Market Price: ₹638  Traded volume on NSE: 14.34 million shares 
 
    JBMA stock zoomed nearly 11.5 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹645 on Wednesday, and was seen quoting above its 200-day moving average after a gap of more than a month. The counter saw trades of around 14.34 million shares, its highest volume since September 15, 2025. 

  Manappuram Finance

Current Market Price: ₹312  Traded volume on NSE: 15.58 million shares 
 
  Manappuram Finance stock soared over 6 per cent to a high of ₹314 in today's trading session. In the process, the stock was seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which stood around ₹303.  The counter saw trades of around 15.58 million shares in the first-half of the trading session thus far on Wednesday. It seems on course to surpass the volume of around 17.7 million shares registered on the NSE on August 14, 2025.   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy shares jump 5% on receiving LoE amendment for solar pumps

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex move in narrow range; Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance top gainers

Asian markets rise as S&P 500 hits record on strong US economic growth

TV Today Network rises 3% a day after promoter buys additional stake

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on December 24

Topics :Market technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsManappuram Finance LtdAjanta PharmaTrading strategiesstock marketsMarket trends

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story