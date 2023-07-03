Home / Markets / News / How to trade Nifty50, Nifty Bank post their record high levels?

How to trade Nifty50, Nifty Bank post their record high levels?

According to Ravi Nathani, independent technical analyst, charts suggest bullish trend for both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank indices

Ravi Nathani New Delhi
Web Exclusive

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty50
Last close: 19,189.05

According to technical charts, the Nifty50 index is experiencing a significant bullish trend. In fact, it has reached an all-time high, which suggests strong positive sentiment among investors. The index is currently operating in uncharted territory, which means that it has surpassed previous resistance levels and is venturing into new price territory.
Consequently, identifying specific resistance levels has become challenging as there is no historical data to rely on. On the other hand, the support levels for thd index are expected to be around 18,800, 18,500, and 18,300.

Support levels represent price levels where buying interest tends to emerge, potentially leading to a rebound in the index. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities when the index experiences temporary pullbacks or dips towards these support levels. It is important to note that the bullish trend suggests a favorable market environment for buyers, making it advisable to align with the overall positive sentiment.
While resistance levels cannot be precisely determined due to the absence of historical data in uncharted territory, it is reasonable to anticipate a resistance zone between 194,50 and 19,600. Resistance levels represent price levels where selling pressure tends to increase, potentially slowing down or reversing the upward movement of the index. Traders should closely monitor price movements and exercise caution as the index approaches this resistance zone.

Nifty Bank
Last close: 44,747.35

Charts suggest that the Nifty Bank index, which is trading at an all-time high, paves way for bullish trend. The recommended trading strategy remains consistent with that of the Nifty50 index: buying on dips near established support levels.
The support levels for the Nifty Bank index are expected to be around 44,500, 43,600, and 43,000. These levels provide potential entry points for traders looking to capitalise on the upward momentum of the index.

By monitoring the price movements and timing their entries near these support levels, traders can aim to maximise their profit potential. On the other hand, resistance levels for the Nifty Bank index are anticipated to be between 45,300 and 45,700, as well as 46,250 and 47,000. These levels signify potential barriers that could hinder the index's further upward movement.
Traders should exercise caution and be mindful of these resistance levels, as they may present selling opportunities or a potential slowdown in the index's upward trajectory.

In summary, both the Nifty50 index and the Nifty Bank Index are displaying strong bullish trends. Traders are advised to take advantage of buying opportunities near support levels and avoid short selling.

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

Street Signs: BAFs most popular hybrid funds, Sebi's next move, and more

Investors should stay focused on staying invested: Kenneth Andrade

How dizzying bond moves put 4% yield in play to win over investors

A crystal-ball gaze into second half of calendar 2023's fortunes

Nifty 500 vs S&P 500: India catches its breadth, even as US outruns it

Topics :stocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalsNifty 50Nifty BankMarket Outlook

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story