How to trade Nifty50, Nifty Bank post their record high levels?

Consequently, identifying specific resistance levels has become challenging as there is no historical data to rely on. On the other hand, the support levels for thd index are expected to be around 18,800, 18,500, and 18,300. According to technical charts, the Nifty50 index is experiencing a significant bullish trend. In fact, it has reached an all-time high, which suggests strong positive sentiment among investors. The index is currently operating in uncharted territory, which means that it has surpassed previous resistance levels and is venturing into new price territory.



While resistance levels cannot be precisely determined due to the absence of historical data in uncharted territory, it is reasonable to anticipate a resistance zone between 194,50 and 19,600. Resistance levels represent price levels where selling pressure tends to increase, potentially slowing down or reversing the upward movement of the index. Traders should closely monitor price movements and exercise caution as the index approaches this resistance zone. Support levels represent price levels where buying interest tends to emerge, potentially leading to a rebound in the index. Traders are advised to consider buying opportunities when the index experiences temporary pullbacks or dips towards these support levels. It is important to note that the bullish trend suggests a favorable market environment for buyers, making it advisable to align with the overall positive sentiment.

The support levels for the Nifty Bank index are expected to be around 44,500, 43,600, and 43,000. These levels provide potential entry points for traders looking to capitalise on the upward momentum of the index. Charts suggest that the Nifty Bank index, which is trading at an all-time high, paves way for bullish trend. The recommended trading strategy remains consistent with that of the Nifty50 index: buying on dips near established support levels.



Traders should exercise caution and be mindful of these resistance levels, as they may present selling opportunities or a potential slowdown in the index's upward trajectory. By monitoring the price movements and timing their entries near these support levels, traders can aim to maximise their profit potential. On the other hand, resistance levels for the Nifty Bank index are anticipated to be between 45,300 and 45,700, as well as 46,250 and 47,000. These levels signify potential barriers that could hinder the index's further upward movement.

In summary, both the Nifty50 index and the Nifty Bank Index are displaying strong bullish trends. Traders are advised to take advantage of buying opportunities near support levels and avoid short selling.