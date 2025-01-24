HPCL share price rises 5% on posting strong Q3 show; IOC, BPCL also gain

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) shares rose 4.9 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 380 per share. The northward movement in the stock came after the company announced a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Around 9:30 PM, HPCL share price was up 3.81 per cent at Rs 376 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,586.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 79,144.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 457.20 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 278.14 per share.

HPCL released its Q3 results on Thursday, after market hours, which showed that the company's net profit increased 257 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,544 crore as compared to Rs 712.84 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the profit increased by 16.83 folds.

The revenue of the company for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,18,513.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,18,027.14 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the revenue increased 10 per cent.

As per the company's filing, during the period April-December 2024, HPCL refineries recorded the highest ever crude thruput of 18.53 MMT, operating at 106 per cent of the installed capacity, registering an increase of 12.4 per cent over the thruput of 16.49 MMT during April-December 2023.

During Q3FY25, the refineries recorded crude thruput of 6.47 MMT, registering an increase of 21.2 per cent over the thruput of 5.34 MMT during 3QFY24. During the quarter, Visakh Refinery added a new product ‘Solvent 3275’ to its basket of products.

In the nine months that ended December 31, 2024, the company also recorded the highest-ever sales volume of 37.12 MMT (including exports) registering a growth of 7.6 per cent as against 34.49 MMT a year ago.

OMCs gain as crude oil slips

Oil marketing companies (OMCs)--Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and HPCL-- gained up to 5 per cent in trade after crude oil prices declined. Oil prices slipped after the US President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia and Opec to bring down its cost during his address at the World Economic Forum. Last seen, Brent crude futures was down 0.09 per cent at $78.22 a barrel.