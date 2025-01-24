Most brokerages lift targets for UltraTech Cement as Q3 nos. top estimates

Brokerages on UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Although Although UltraTech Cement's results for the December quarter of FY25 (Q3FY25) were not an improvement compared to the same period last year (Q3FY24), the company managed to surpass Street expectations.

The company’s profit attributable to the owners of the Parent dropped 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,469.5 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,777 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24).

UltraTech Cement’s revenue, however, grew 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,193.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 16,740 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 11.3 per cent annually to Rs 2,887.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 3,254.6 crore in Q3FY24.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 16.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 19.4 per cent in Q3FY24.

ALSO READ: UltraTech Cement rallies 6% post Q3 results; Ramco, JK Lakshmi surge 5% UltraTech Cement’s Q3 results exceeded Bloomberg analysts’ estimates of a profit of Rs 1,323 crore and revenue of Rs 17,129 crore.

Also Read

The cement giant’s domestic sales volume grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q, the company said.

On the outlook, UltraTech Cement said that the government’s focus on infrastructure and housing projects together with increased rural and urban demand, is expected to generate a sustainable volume growth of 7- 8 per cent going forward.

The results were announced in the market hours, given this, on the bourses, the UltraTech Cement share rallied as much as 8.13 per cent on BSE, to hit an intraday high of Rs 11,563.55, before settling 6.81 per cent higher at Rs 11,422.70, on January 23, 2025. In comparison, BSE Sensex closed 0.15 per cent higher at 76,520.38 levels.

Notably, UltraTech Cement ended the previous session as top Nifty and Sensex gainer.

Considering the results, most brokerages have remained upbeat on UltraTech Cement post Q3 results.

Nuvama analysts highlighted an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated volumes for Q3FY25, outpacing industry growth of around 5 per cent. The company’s better realisations led to an 8 per cent beat on Ebitda estimates, with Ebitda per tonne rising 31 per cent sequentially to Rs 951.

Management expects domestic capacity to reach approximately 183MT by the end of FY25 and 209MT by FY27, up from 141MT at the start of FY25. Reflecting the positive outlook on demand growth and pricing, Nuvama has slightly raised its Ebitda forecasts for FY25, FY26, and FY27 by 1 per cent each and maintains a 'Hold' rating per cent with a revised target price of Rs 11,574, up from Rs 11,238.

Analysts at JM Financial maintained their FY25E-27E estimates and kept the March’2026 target price at Rs 13,000 (19x FY27E EV/E), reaffirming a 'Buy' rating with UltraTech Cement as their top sector pick.

UltraTech Cement's Q3 FY25 consolidated Ebitda fell 11 per cent Y-o-Y but rose 43 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 2,890 crore, slightly beating consensus. Blended Ebitda/tonne dropped 20 per cent Y-o-Y/31 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 951. The company plans to add 68mt to its grey cement capacity by FY27E, targeting 200mt total capacity through organic and inorganic expansion, aiming for a 27 per cent market share by FY27E (up 450bps).

UltraTech also expects structural cost improvements of Rs 200-300/tonne over the next three years, supporting its market share growth and profitability.

Thus, analysts expect strong return ratios over the next 3-4 years driven by better asset turnover, low-cost expansions, and improving profitability.

Goldman Sachs reportedly has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and increased its target price to Rs 12,580, up from Rs 12,460, citing volume recovery and lower costs contributing to margin improvement.

Citi, too, maintained ‘Buy’, and raised its target price to Rs 13,100 from Rs 12,500, forecasting a 12 per cent volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through FY25-27, according to reports. It highlighted Ebitda per tonne upside, largely driven by cost efficiencies, and a continued growth in profitability.

Reports suggested that Macquarie has maintained an 'Outperform' rating and raised its target to Rs 12,705, noting that UltraTech is well-positioned with timely capacity additions and a diversified regional mix. The company remains a top pick in India’s cement sector, it added.

JPMorgan, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, has set its target price at Rs 13,470, acknowledging that while volumes were in line with expectations and realisations remained flat, cement demand and pricing are expected to improve in the near-term, according to reports.

Moreover, reports indicated that DAM Capital has upgraded UltraTech Cement’s rating to 'Buy' and raised the target price to Rs 12,550, while Jefferies also maintains a 'Buy' rating, increasing its target to Rs 13,265. Additionally, Equirus continued with its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 13,490.