Dr Reddy's faces Revlimid cliff, analysts split on future growth prospects

Dr Reddy's Labs Q3 review: plunged 6.66 per cent at Rs 1,203.50 per share on the NSE in Friday’s intraday deals after analysts remained cautious on the company’s Q3 performance and differed on its outlook. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price plunged 6.66 per cent at Rs 1,203.50 per share on the NSE in Friday’s intraday deals after analysts remained cautious on the company’s Q3 performance and differed on its outlook. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 performance was viewed as subdued by some analysts when they adjusted it for one time grants and incomes that the company received during the quarter. Adjusted for these items, revenue, Ebitda and PAT missed consensus estimates by 3 per cent, 5 per cent and 10 per cent, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report.

Dr Reddy’s Lab reported a government grant of Rs 80 crore and a one-time milestone payment income of Rs 130 crore from DFD29 drug, which also offset the impact of a 41 per cent Y-o-Y fall in other income due to foreign exchange loss.

The company’s revenue benefitted from consolidation of the vaccine business in India and (Nicotine Replacement Therapy) NRT business in Europe. However, the US sales were flat owing to market share loss in its star performer drug Revlimid and high competition in legacy products such as Suboxone, Vascepa and Ciprodex.

The management expects to maintain the multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid’s run-rate until September-2025 in the US and then see a decline.

Haze beyond Revlimid

While some analysts trust Dr Reddy’s Labs potential to arrest Revlimid’s fall by new drug launches in the US, others have either remained neutral or have cut earnings estimates doubting that new drugs can offset the impact on margins.

Analysts at HDFC Securities, stated that beyond Revlimid, there is not enough immediate pipeline to sustain growth and margin momentum for Dr Reddy’s Labs, slashing its earning per share estimates by 1 per cent for FY25/26E and lowering its target to Rs 1,280, with a “Reduce” call.

Similarly, Jefferies also maintained its “Underperform” call with a sliced target of Rs 1,170, highlighting incremental competition in top products and higher selling expenses. Meanwhile, HSBC maintained a "Hold" with a target of Rs 1,250 per share, and Citi maintained a "Sell" rating and reduced the target price to Rs 1,100 per share, according to reports. Motilal Oswal slashed Dr Reddy’s earnings estimates by 5 per cent and 3 per cent for FY26 and FY27, respectively, factoring in a slow pick-up in potential launches in the US market, thereby limiting visibility for growth beyond g-Revlimid and price erosion in the base portfolio. The brokerage remained 'Neutral' on the stock with a target of Rs 1,330.

On the other hand, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities and JM Financial have backed Dr Reddy’s to make up for Revlimid’s sales beyond FY27.

The pharmaceutical company is expected to bring several products in FY26 and F27 including Venofer, Sprycel, Premarin, Denosumab, Orencia, and Semaglutide in Canada. Additionally, the company continues to guide for 25 per cent Ebitda margins and a slower run-rate in SG&A and R&D, which is currently elevated, said analysts at Nuvama.

Those at JM Financial agreed and stated that the street is under-appreciating the near term Semaglutide opportunity in Canada as well as 18 other markets which are opening up from calendar year 2026. Dr Reddy’s is best placed among generic players to benefit from this, coupled with its attractive valuation among large cap peers, they said.

JM maintained its estimates and ‘Buy rating with a target of Rs 1,723. Nuvama, too, gave a ‘Buy’ call with a reduced target of Rs 1,533 per share.

Q3 financial print

Dr Reddy’s Labs reported a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for Q3FY25 at Rs 1,413 crore, driven by its recently acquired NRT portfolio and strong performance in European and emerging markets.

Revenue rose 16 per cent to a record Rs 8,358.6 crore, while sequentially, profit and revenue grew by 13 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 2,298 crore, up 8.9 per cent year-on-year, though the Ebitda margin declined to 27.5 per cent from 29.3 per cent. At 09:43 AM; the stock of the company fell 4.28 per cent at Rs 1,234.20, against Nifty50's rise of 0.06 per cent at 23,219.25 level.