Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Securities recommends Short Strangle on Nifty

===================

- Sell 23900 CE and Sell 22400 PE- Inflow: Rs 28- Stop-Loss: Rs 56- Target: Entire Premium (Maximum Profit: Rs 28)- Lot Size: 25- Breakeven Points: Lower Breakeven: 22372; Upper Breakeven: 23928- Maximum Profit Zone: Between 22400 and 23900 by expiry- Over the past week, the market has broadly entered a consolidation phase, likely due to short-term oversold conditions.- For the week ahead, 22,800 is expected to act as a support while 23,500, a previous support level, now serves as a resistance on a role-reversal basis. Range-bound activity anticipated between these key support & resistance levels.- Significant open interest observed at 23,500/24,000 Call and 23,000/22,500 Put levels, indicating key trading zones.- The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) for the 30th January 2025 series stands at 0.90, reflecting neutral sentiment.