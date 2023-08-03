HSBC MF enters Rs 1-trn AUM club; Union AMC appoints Patwardhan as CIO

HSBC MF enters the Rs. 1-trn AUM club

The mutual fund (MF) industry now has fourteen fund houses with assets under management (AUM) of over Rs. 1-trillion with HSBC MF becoming the latest entrant to the club, according to a release by the fund house.

Active debt schemes account for 45 per cent of the total assets for the AMC with equity, hybrid, passive and international funds accounting for the rest.





HSBC MF acquired L&T MF in 2022, leading to a multifold rise in its AUM. At the time of acquisition, L&T MF had an AUM of around Rs. 71,000 crore.