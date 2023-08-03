Home / Markets / News / Markets fall for a third consecutive session; Sensex ends 542 points lower

Markets fall for a third consecutive session; Sensex ends 542 points lower

Rising US bond yields spoil equity market party; Sensex hits one-month low

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Equity markets fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday amid a risk off sentiment globally due to rising US bond yields. The yield on the 10-year US government security climbed to over 4.17 per cent -- highest in nine months — undermining the confidence in the equity markets. The rise in US yields was on account of the US Treasury raising its issuance target and Fitch Ratings' downgrade of US debt. Rising bond yields tend to dim the appeal for equity investments.

The Sensex fell 542 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 65,241 — its lowest in a month. After dropping to a low of 19,296, the Nifty50 closed at 19,382, down 145 points, or 0.74 per cent. The Sensex and the Nifty50 are now down close to 1.8 per cent each in the past two trading sessions, their worst two-day fall since March 14 this year.

Analysts said that concerns had emerged about the sustainability of market gains amidst weak economic data from India and abroad. The rising Treasury yields and Fitch downgrade have further worsened the sentiment.

Most global markets extended losses after the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by a quarter of percentage point. The British pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar since late June after the BoE raised rates to 5.25 per cent.

“The recent weakness seen in the pound is due to a broad-based strength in the US dollar as a short-term safe haven refuge triggered by global risk-off behaviour in the aftermath of Fitch's US sovereign debt credit rating downgrade to AA+ from AAA.,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, Oanda.

On Thursday. foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs. 317 crore, while their domestic counterparts were net buyers to the tune of Rs. 1,729 crore. Lately, FPIs are seen trimming their exposure to the domestic markets amid concerns around rising valuations.

"We have gone up a lot, and markets are not cheap. And we need a time and price correction to absorb the rally. The US downgrade triggered the correction,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder of Valentis Advisors.

Analysts added that the recent news flows have prompted foreign institutional investors to book profits and take some money off the table.

The collections from the corporation tax declined nearly 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs. 1.38 trillion in the first quarter of ongoing financial year. Analysts attributed the decline to falling margins. Moreover, weak manufacturing data from China has led to speculations about more stimulus measures and a shift of FPI money to the country.

News reports on Thursday suggested that China's central bank will cut the reserve-requirement ratio for major banks this month to boost lending and aid economic recovery.

On the day, the market breadth was weak, with 1,847 stocks declining and 1,716 advancing. More than two-thirds of the Sensex stocks declined. ICICI Bank, which fell 2.24 per cent, and HDFC Bank, which went down 0.7 per cent, were the biggest contributors to the Sensex's decline.

Barring three, all sectoral indices on the BSE fell. Realty stocks declined the most, and their index on the BSE fell 1.8 per cent.

Analysts pointed out that the next round of triggers for a rally would be in the second half of September when the effect of the government spending and private capex will start to show in earnings. Investors will also be keenly tracking the non-farm payroll data in the US to gauge the trajectory of rate hikes.

Also Read

India's 10-year bond yield falls to 1-year-low ahead of Fed rate decision

Everything to know about the Sovereign Gold Bond scheme that opens today

Sensex at record high: Time to rebalance your portfolios, book profits?

Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar

Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer

AMCs clock robust growth in Q1; HDFC AMC posts 10% rise in revenue

MRF gains 4%, hits new high in weak market on strong Q1 results

Market regulator Sebi cancels registration of MMTC as broker in NSEL case

KSB zooms 19% in a weak market on healthy June quarter performance

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Topics :Markets Sensex NiftyUS bond markets

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story