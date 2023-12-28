Home / Markets / News / HUDCO hits new peak, up 13% on Rs 14500 cr financing pact with Gujarat govt

HUDCO hits new peak, up 13% on Rs 14500 cr financing pact with Gujarat govt

Since November 1, the stock price of HUDCO has zoomed 74 per cent after Moody's Investors Service affirmed the Baa3 local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of the company

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rallied 13 per cent on the BSE to fresh highs of Rs 129.29 in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company signed a financing pact with Gujarat govt for investment of Rs 14,500 crore.  
In the past two days, the stock of the state-owned financial institution has surged 23 per cent. It has surpassed its previous high of Rs 119.55 touched on December 14.

The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled today. A combined 104 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the first hour of trade.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government for financing housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state.

It expressed interest in executing the MoU under the financial services sector in the form of financial assistance. This is as per its guidelines for eligible sector projects through term loan for Infrastructure projects.

HUDCO is a techno-financial institution in the business of providing financial assistance for housing and urban development projects in the country.

Since November 1, the stock price of HUDCO has zoomed 74 per cent after Moody's Investors Service affirmed the Baa3 local- and foreign-currency issuer ratings of the company.

Moody's maintained a stable outlook, reflecting its expectation that the company's credit fundamentals will be stable and that it will continue to receive strong support from the govt (Baa3 stable) when needed. 

HUDCO plays an important role of providing financing to housing and urban development programs in India and has signed a MoU with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that outlines the company’s annual performance targets.

Like other non-deposit-taking finance companies, HUDCO has high reliance on wholesale funding.

This is mitigated by its strong access to funding from banks and bond markets because of its government linkage.

The company holds modest on-balance-sheet liquidity. But good assetiability maturities matching and access to undrawn credit lines from commercial banks support the company's liquidity, Moody’s said in its ratings rationale. 

Also Read

Nifty holding above key DMAs, to make new high on breakout from this hurdle

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Nifty50 trend bullish; Nocil, GSFC top technical calls for December 20

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

Stocks to Watch today: ICICI Bank, Hudco, NDTV, ABFRL, Samvardhan, Paytm

Azad Engineering makes strong debut; lists at 37% premium over issue price

Stock Market LIVE: Indices off highs; Sensex up 200 pts; IT, pharma slip

Stocks to Watch today: Zomato, KPI Energy, Banks, M&M, Bata, Kansai Nerolac

The India story 2023: Market rally that was, and sometimes was not

Social media, YouTube videos rule decision making in F&O trades: Sharekhan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksHUDCOHUDCO sharesstock market trading

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story