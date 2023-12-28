Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty holds 21,750; Zomato, Azad Engg in focus
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty holds 21,750; Zomato, Azad Engg in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on December 28, 2023: Azad Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 524 apiece

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity rally is getting stronger by the day as we move towards drawing curtains on 2023.

At 8:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures were ruling 71 points higher at 21,753. 

Elsewhere in Asia, ASX200 and Kospi were up 0.4 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. 

Nikkei, on the other hand, was down 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent in the US, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent.

On Thursday, oil prices, foreign fund flow, and F&O expiry of the December derivatives series will guide the markets.

Stocks to Watch

New listing: Azad Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 524 apiece. 

Zomato: The food delivery giant has received a show cause notice from GST authorities amounting to a tax liability of Rs 401.7 crore.

Canara Bank: Approves the process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, through an IPO.

Key Events

8:32 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index climbs 71 points to 21,753

7:37 AM

Good morning, readers!

LT

ALERT :: M&M to offload its 2% stake during Brainbees' IPO

>> The Strategic Investment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company have approved to divest up to 94,46,156 equity shares of Rs 2 each, representing up to 2 per cent of the then existing issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital, of Brainbees Solutions Private Ltd, an Associate of the Company, on a fully diluted basis, by way of Offer for Sale of equity shares as part of the proposed IPO of Brainbees.

>> Brainbees has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its upcoming IPO today

LT

Commodity check :: Brent crude stays below $80/bbl

LT

Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 192.01 crore on December 27

Source: NSE

LT

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 2,926.05 on December 27

LT

Gift Nifty cues :: Index climbs 71 points to 21,753

LT

ALERT :: BNP hires Ex-Credit Suisse banker as APAC Strategic Equity Head

>> BNP Paribas SA has hired ex-Credit Suisse Group AG banker Lap Liang as head of strategic equity group in Asia Pacific, as the French lender expands its equities business in the region.

LT

Global bonds eye biggest ever two-month gain amid rate cut bets

>> The world's debt market is on track to post its biggest two-month gain on record as traders ramp up expectations that central banks everywhere will slash interest rates next year.
 
>> The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index has risen nearly 10% over November and December, its best run in Bloomberg data going back to 1990.

> Jitters around recession risks are percolating across markets, underscoring the case to own bonds, as traders bet policymakers may have to aggressively cut interest rates next year to bolster growth.

Source: Bloomberg

LT

US labor market seen cooling in 2024, regional Fed surveys show

>> US employers expect to hire less in 2024, according to several regional Federal Reserve bank surveys, a trend that’s set to limit wage gains and cool inflation pressures.

>>  Economists expect an average 80,000 monthly increase in the first three months of next year, about half this quarter’s pace. 
 
>> The results precede the government’s monthly jobs report next week, forecast to show a 170,000 gain in December payrolls.

Source: Bloomberg
 

LT

Fed liquidity drains moves spotlight to usage of new lending facility

>> Some market participants reckon that the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility, which it formally adopted in 2021, may see some noticeable usage over the turn of the year as traders and investors manage their money during a predictably volatile period.

>> If that happens, it would not be a sign of distress, but of the financial plumbing system working as intended.

>> So far, markets, still awash in Fed-created money, haven’t needed to tap the SRF in a meaingful fashion.

>> But what appears to be some recent small-scale testing has reminded markets that if not soon, the day is coming where the SRF will be in the mix.

Source: Reuters

LT

MicroStrategy buys bitcoin worth $615.7 mn ahead of SEC's spot ETF decision

>> Software firm MicroStrategy said on Wednesday it had bought bitcoin worth about $615.7 million in cash

>> This comes amid growing expectations that the top US markets regulator will soon approve a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF).
 
>> The company and its subsidiaries purchased about 14,620 bitcoins at an average price of roughly $42,110 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 26, according to a regulatory filing.

>> MicroStrategy's move to buy bitcoin to protect the value of its reserve assets has helped strengthen the appeal of the firm's stock, which tends to move in tandem with the digital asset.

Source: Reuters
 

LT

South Korea's Dec exports likely rose for a third month: Poll

>> South Korea's exports likely rose for a third month in December albeit at a slower pace

>> This is on the back of stronger electronics demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
 
>> Exports are expected to have risen 6.6% in December from a year earlier, slowing from November's 7.7% expansion

>> Nonetheless, it would be a third straight month of growth.

Source: Reuters

LT

Thai govt set to further increase spending in 2025 fiscal year

>> Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht ($20.71 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht that year, the government said, in a plan that would see a rise in spending over the next two years.
 
>> The government predicts GDP growth of 3.6% in 2025, it said. 

>> The 2025 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, 2024.

Source: Reuters

LT

South Korea November factory output jumps

>> South Korea's November factory output posted the fastest gain since May 2022 on soaring chip production, official data showed on Thursday.
 
>> The industrial output index increased 5.3% in November from a year earlier.

>> It beat Reuters' estimate of a 3.0% gain.
 
>> Semiconductor production soared 42.4% from a year earlier, boosting the country's factory output even as that of machines and other electric components dropped 13.8% and 9.9% each.

>> From a month earlier, the index gained 3.3%, also beating a 1.0% increase projected in the survey.

Source: Statistics Korea report

LT

Japan November retail sales rise over 5%, beat estimates

>> Japan's retail sales rose Retail sales rose 5.3% in November, according to government data.

>> It beat Reuters poll estimates of a 5% growth.
 
>> Japan's November reading was higher than October's retail sales growth of 4.2%, but much lower compared with the year’s best monthly growth of 7.2% seen in March.

Source: Agencies
 

LT

Global markets :: All but Nikkei gain in trade Thursday

LT

Wall Street Overnight :: S&P 500 inches closer to record highs

LT

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYMarket newsIndian stock marketsstock marketsGlobal stock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price