Hyundai Motor India debuts in Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, and Nifty 500

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday announced share inclusion in Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 500 and other key capital market indices.

Hyundai Motor India commenced trading on the Indian stock markets after its listing on October 22, 2024.

"As a listed entity, we are elated to cross yet another important milestone. By becoming a part of prestigious Indian capital market indices such as the Nifty Next 50 and BSE 500, we have fortified HMIL's standing in the Indian stock exchanges, reinforcing its market presence and credibility," HMIL Managing Director Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

"As India grows, HMIL will continue to grow intrinsically with it, along with a constant focus on driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and making strategic investments that will strengthen our business outlook and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy," he added.

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) has included Hyundai Motor India Ltd in its coveted Nifty Next 50 index, broad market indices and thematic Indices.

In the recent Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) rejig which took place on February 28, 2025, HMIL was the only large cap from India to be included to the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Also, HMIL has been included in several indices of the BSE such as BSE 500, BSE All Cap, BSE Large Cap and BSE Large Midcap among others with effect from March 24.

During 2024, HMIL achieved highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 vehicles, marking the third consecutive year of this accomplishment.