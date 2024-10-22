Authum Investment & Infrastructure plunges 12% on weak Q2; profit drops 56%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure plunged 11.7 per cent at Rs 1,647.30 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure plunged 11.7 per cent at Rs 1,647.30 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The share price declined after the company posted a weak second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,092.62 crore in Q2FY25, down from Rs 2,151.75 crore in the same quarter last year, a decline of 49.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially revenue was down 22.3 per cent compared to Rs 1,416 crore recorded in Q1FY25. 

The company’s profit after tax came in at Rs 842.77 crore for Q2FY25, down from 1,939.81 crore, representing a fall of 56.5 per cent Y-o-Y. On a quarterly basis, the profit decreased by 23.1 per cent compared to Rs 1096.64 crore registered in Q1FY25. 

Authum Investment & Infrastructure total expenses were recorded at 157.24 crore, up 45 per cent from Rs 107.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure specialises in investing in financial instruments, including shares, securities, real estate, and loan financing. 

With its registered office located in Mumbai, India's financial capital, the company has made investments in both publicly listed and unlisted firms, providing growth capital, private equity, and real estate investments, as well as debt instruments. 

Additionally, it offers structured financing, fixed-return portfolios, secured lending, and equity investments in emerging companies.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 65.9 per cent, while gaining 107.4 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.2 per cent year to date and 24 per cent in a year. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 27,989 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 8.63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 216.30. 

At 10:18 AM, the stock price of the company declined by 10.20 per cent at Rs 1676.20  a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.14 per cent to 81,037 level.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

