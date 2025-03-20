Home / Markets / News / Hyundai Motor India share rises over 2% on hiking vehicle price by up to 3%

Hyundai Motor India share rises over 2% on hiking vehicle price by up to 3%

The initial uptick in Hyundai Motor India share came after the company, on March 19, announced an increase of vehicle prices up to 3 per cent, effective in April 2025

Initium, hyundai Initium
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India share price: Automobile giant Hyundai Motor India shares rose in early deals on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as the stock increased up to 2.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,654.30 per share. 
 
However, at 10:30 AM, Hyundai Motor India shares were off highs, and were trading flat with a negative bias at Rs 1614.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 75,848.34, up 0.53 per cent.
 
The initial uptick in Hyundai Motor India share came after the company, on March 19, announced an increase of vehicle prices up to 3 per cent, effective in April 2025. 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “Hyundai Motor India today announced an increase of prices up to 3 per cent which will be effective in April 2025.”
 
The company revealed that the price hike was due to rising input cost, increased commodity prices and higher operational expenses, amongst other reasons. The quantum of price increase will vary basis the variants and models.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 420 pts higher at 75,870; Nifty holds 23,000; Metal drags, IT up
 
“At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimise any future impact on our valued customers,” said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer at Hyundai Motor India.
 

Hyundai Motor India IPO listing

 
Hyundai Motor India shares made a weak debut on the bourses. The shares listed at Rs 1,931 on the BSE, reflecting a 1.47 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 1,960 per share. 

Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Hyundai Motor India shares listed at Rs 1,934, marking a 1.32 per cent discount to its IPO price.  ALSO READ |  Manappuram Finance pops 3% ahead of board meet today; key details here

About Hyundai Motors India

 
Hyundai Motor India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, Hyundai Motor Company.
 
As of CY2023, it ranked as the third-largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) globally in terms of passenger vehicle sales, according to the CRISIL Report. Since fiscal 2009, Hyundai Motor India has maintained its position as the second-largest OEM in the Indian passenger vehicle market, based on domestic sales volume, the report said.
 
The company is known for producing and selling reliable, feature-rich, and innovative passenger vehicles, incorporating the latest technological advancements. In addition to vehicles, the company also manufactures components like transmissions and engines. Some of Hyundai’s popular models include the Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Venue, Aura, and Exter, among others.
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

