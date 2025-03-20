Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Fed holds rates steady
Sensex Today | Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely headed for a near gap-up start, after the US Fed kept its policy rate unchanged citing economic growth concerns
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 20, 2025: The Indian stock markets are expected to be driven by global market moves after the US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, decided to stand pat on rates amid concerns of slowing economic growth there. The Fed left its policy rate in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range. However, the central bank indicated that it anticipates borrowing costs to reduce by half a percentage point by the end of this year.
Apart from that, investors will also be keeping an eye out for the trading activities of foreign institutional investors, who offloaded, on a net basis, Indian equities worth Rs 1,096.50 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought Indian shares worth Rs 2,140.76 crore during the session.
In that backdrop, at 7:22 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,061, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Moreover, according to a report by ICICI Securities, the recent market correction has led to an increase the number of "investable value" stocks, but deep bargains are hard to find. READ MORE
Separately, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded stocks worth ₹30,013 crore in the first fortnight of March, including IT stocks worth ₹6,934 crore, FMCG worth ₹5,106 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹3,640 crore, among others. READ MORE
Elsewhere, an article on the “State of the Economy” in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monthly bulletin, said that escalating trade tensions amid a tariff war after Donald Trump took over as President of the United States (US) could adversely impact global growth and fuel inflation. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) will likely open for subscription today, while the basis of allotment for Divine Hira Jewellers IPO and Paradeep Parivahan IPO may get finalised.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty up after Fed holds rate; China LPR, BoE eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets in India today will react to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, announced overnight, where Chairman Jerome Powell kept interest rates unchanged but projected at least 50-basis point reduction by the end of 2025.
India stock market may open higher today as investors are likely to breathe a sigh of relief after the US Fed said it will cut rates twice in 2025 owing to a slower economic growth in the US. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street rises; US Fed holds rates steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed or 0.92 per cent to close at 41,964.63. The S&P 500 jumped 1.08 per cent to end at 5,675.29, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.41 per cent to end at 17,750.79.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed, after China central bank holds rates steady
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as China’s central bank kept interest rates steady, and the US Federal Reserve also kept its benchmark rates unchanged overnight.
The People’s Bank of China kept the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1 per cent and the 5-year LPR at 3.6 per cent, the same level they have been at since a quarter-percentage-point cut in October 2024.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.32 per cent and mainland China’s CSI 300 dragged 0.33 per cent.
Japan markets were closed for a holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.4 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.41 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.97 per cent higher.
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:40 AM IST