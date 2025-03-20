NHPC share price: State-owned NHPC share price was buzzing in early trade on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as the stock rose up to 1.87 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 81.69 per share.

The rise in the NHPC share price came after the company’s Board of Directors approved the borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs 6,300 crore during FY2025-26.

In an exchange filing, NHPC said, "It is to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 had inter-alia considered and approved borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs.6,300 crore during FY 2025-26 through Secured/ unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-cumulative Non-Convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more Series/Tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of Term loans/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable Tranches."

NHPC Q3 results

NHPC reported a 47 per cent drop year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 623.3 crore in Q3FY24.

Its revenue from operations, however, zoomed 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,286.8 crore in Q3FY25.

NHPC’s total expenses also increased 28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,217.5 crore.

About NHPC

NHPC Limited, a Government of India-owned company, is the country’s largest hydroelectric power development organisation, operating 25 power stations across 13 states. In addition to hydroelectric power, NHPC is involved in solar and wind energy generation.

The company offers a wide range of services, including project management, construction, consultancy, and power trading, along with design and engineering, procurement, and operational maintenance for power plants.

Furthermore, NHPC’s subsidiaries include NHDC Limited, Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited, and Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited.

The market capitalisation of NHPC is Rs 81,183.97 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of NHPC is Rs 118.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 71.01 apiece.

At 9:55 AM, NHPC shares were trading 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 80.88 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent higher at 75,911.23 levels.