IDBI Bank share price today

IDBI Bank shares moved higher by 9 per cent to ₹104.10 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the private sector bank was quoting close to its 52-week high level of ₹ 106.34, which it touched on June 30, 2025.

The average trading volume on the counter jumped over eight-fold with 76.1 million equity shares, representing 13.4 per cent of total free-float equity of IDBI Bank, having changed hands on the NSE (70.47 million shares) and BSE (5.63 million shares) till 01:48 PM.

Why is IDBI Bank stock in focus?

As on September 30, 2025, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) (49.24 per cent) and Government of India (GoI) (45.48 per cent), together, held 94.71 per cent shareholding in the IDBI Bank. They, however, have stated their intent to divest their shareholding in the bank through a strategic stake sale with an intent to hand over management control in the bank.

The measures come against IDBI Bank's improving asset quality. In the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.65 per cent from 3.68 per cent in Q2FY25 and the net NPAs reduced to 0.21 per cent from 0.2 per cent, aligning well with its peers. The consistent decline in gross NPAs and net NPAs reflects the bank's enhanced risk management framework across corporate and retail segments through centralised loan processing, enhanced monitoring, and exposure controls, India Ratings (Ind-Ra) said. It expects the gross and net NPAs to remain stable through FY26 and FY27.

ALSO READ | Nifty PSU Bank index hits new high, rallies 20% in 2 months; here's why IDBI Bank continues to benefit from recoveries from its legacy stress assets, leading to an improvement in its profitability. Besides, the lower credit cost has supported healthy internal capital generation, contributing to the strengthening of IDBI Bank's capitalisation profile and improving its loss-absorption capability. Rating agency ICRA expects recoveries to continue supporting the profitability through the quantum of recoveries is expected to reduce. IDBI Bank Outlook Apart from the steady growth in advances and the consequent improvement in its core income and profit, IDBI Bank continues to benefit from the recoveries from significantly provisioned stressed assets. The operating profitability is supported by strong recoveries from written-off accounts while credit and other provisions also remained low, supporting the overall profitability.