Buy or Sell? How to trade Reliance, ONGC, OMC shares amid Russian oil ban

Meanwhile, here's a technical check on crude-oil related stocks in India.
Reliance IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹1,484 Likely Target: ₹1,600 Upside Potential: 7.8% Support: ₹1,458; ₹1,433; ₹1,410 Resistance: ₹1,520; ₹1,545; ₹1,570 Reliance Industries stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹1,410, with near support visible at ₹1,458 and ₹1,433 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to revisit its summit around ₹1,600 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,520, ₹1,545 and ₹1,570 levels.
ONGCCurrent Price: ₹252 Likely Target: ₹300 Upside Potential: 19% Support: ₹248; ₹243 Resistance: ₹260; ₹284 ONGC stock has witnessed a sharp ascent post the breakout in late September. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹243, with near support seen at ₹248 levels. On the upside, the stock can rally to ₹300-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹260 and ₹284 levels.
Oil IndiaCurrent Price: ₹416 Likely Target: ₹490 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹408; ₹397; ₹378 Resistance: ₹430; ₹445 Oil India share is seen consolidating around its 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹419 for the last one month. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹378, with near support likely at ₹408 and ₹397 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹490, with likely resistance around ₹430 and ₹445 levels.
Indian Oil (IOC)Current Price: ₹155 Likely Target: ₹180 Upside Potential: 16.1% Support: ₹153; ₹150; ₹147 Resistance: ₹159; ₹167; ₹175 Indian Oil share is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since the breakout in mid-September. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive above ₹147, with interim support visible at ₹153 and ₹150 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom towards ₹180, with intermediate resistance anticipated around ₹159, ₹167 and ₹175 levels.
Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)Current Price: ₹453 Likely Target: ₹517 Upside Potential: 14% Support: ₹438; ₹423 Resistance: ₹469; 493 HPCL stock is seen trading at life-time highs. The stock can potentially soar to ₹517 levels, suggests the yearly Fibonacci chart. Interim resistance for HPCL can be anticipated around ₹469 and ₹493 levels. Near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹423, with near support seen at ₹438.
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)Current Price: ₹342 Likely Target: ₹390 Upside Potential: 14% Support: ₹339; ₹323 Resistance: ₹350; ₹370 BPCL stock can potentially surge to ₹390 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹350 and ₹370 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹339; followed by the major support at ₹323.
