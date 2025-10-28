JK Tyre share gains 7%, hits 52-week high on strong Q2 results; details

JK Tyre share price: Tyre maker JK Tyre shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.70 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹439.85 per share.

By 12:30 PM, JK Tyre share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 3.20 per cent higher at ₹425.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent lower at 84,399.47 levels.

Why did JK Tyre share price rise in trade today?

JK Tyre's share price rose after the company reported a healthy set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

The tyre manufacturer’s net profit zoomed 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹221 crore in the September quarter of FY26, as against ₹135 crore in the September quarter of FY25. Its revenue climbed 10.8 per cent annually to ₹4,011 crore versus ₹3,621 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operating level, JK Tyre's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹521.5 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹421.2 crore in Q2FY25. “Improved operational performance is a result of higher sales volumes along with softening raw material prices, apart from higher operational efficiencies,” the company explained.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 13 per cent, as against 11.6 per cent in the same quarter a year ago. Raghupati Singhania, chairman and managing director (CMD) said, "JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26 supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by notable uptick across segments.” “Export volumes grew by 13 per cent over the previous quarter, despite the prevailing uncertainty around US Tariff rates. This growth reflects our superior product quality offerings, deeper penetration in existing markets and introduction of higher margin products for diversifying into new geographies,” he added.

Singhania further said that GST 2.0 is indeed a very progressive step as it will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth. About JK Tyre & Industries JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, the flagship company of the JK Organisation, ranks among the world’s top 20 tyre manufacturers and is a pioneer of radial tyre technology in India. Since producing its first radial tyre in 1977, the company has established itself as the market leader in the Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) segment. Offering end-to-end mobility solutions, JK Tyre caters to a wide range of segments including passenger, commercial, farm, off-the-road, and 2/3-wheeler vehicles.