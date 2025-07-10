IDBI Bank gains 2% as reports signal financial bidding to close by Oct 2025

IDBI Bank share price today: Shares of IDBI Bank climbed 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹102.08 on Thursday after reports indicated that the financial bidding for IDBI Bank is expected to conclude by October this year. This marks the latest development in the centre's long-awaited plan to divest its stake in the banking firm.

At 10:55 AM, shares of IDBI Bank were trading at ₹100.90, up by 1.02 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. By comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was trading flat, albeit in the negative territory.

IDBI Bank Stake Sale

Earlier this week, an inter-ministerial group held a meeting to review the pending issues related to the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. This included the finalisation of the share purchase agreement (SPA), which will govern the terms of the transaction. According to a report by Business Standard, an official familiar with the matter said that “all things are progressing at a high pace and the IDBI Bank sale will be completed by October 2025.”