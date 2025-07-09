Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

"All things have at the high pace and IDBI bank will be completed by October 2025," said the official.

The source further added that banks may receive an extension on meeting minimum public shareholding norms until 2027. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

The financial bidding for IDBI Bank is expected to conclude by October 2025, a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.
 
“All things are progressing at a high pace and the IDBI Bank sale will be completed by October 2025,” the official said.
 
An inter-ministerial group (IMG) met on July 7 to discuss remaining issues tied to the strategic sale, including the finalisation of the share purchase agreement (SPA) that will govern the transaction, according to the source.
 
The meeting was co-chaired by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla and Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, the
