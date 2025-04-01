Identixweb IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Identixweb IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Identixweb is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Identixweb is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Identixweb, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, March 28, received a favorable response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 24.40 times, according to the data available on the BSE.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 54.68 times. This was followed by retail investors at 14.38 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 11.19 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Identixweb IPO allotment status online:

Check Identixweb IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Identixweb IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Identixweb IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹16.63 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.08 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, March 26, 2025, to Friday, March 28, 2025. It was available at ₹51-54 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares.

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Also Read

Identixweb proposes to utilize the proceeds from the public offering to invest in marketing to support the organization’s growth plans in India and abroad, as well as in market research and product development through talent hiring for the issuer company. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in the subsidiary for product development through talent hiring, as well as for general corporate purposes."

Identixweb IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Identixweb were trading at around ₹62 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or 14.81 per cent over the issue price of ₹54 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Shares of Identixweb are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 14 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Identixweb

Identixweb is a technology company incorporated in 2017, specializing in Shopify app development and custom web solutions. The company offers services including Shopify app development, web app development, and WordPress plugin development to various industries, including e-commerce, fashion, fintech, and SaaS. Identixweb has developed over 35 public Shopify apps and completed more than 100 projects.