Stocks to Watch on April 1, 2025: On the first day of the new financial year, the Indian benchmark indices are poised for a gap-down start after US President Donald Trump said that the On the first day of the new financial year, the Indian benchmark indices are poised for a gap-down start after US President Donald Trump said that the reciprocal tariffs, set to be announced on April 2, will apply to “all countries” without exception, dashing hopes of any relief to India. Around 7:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded lower by 176 points at 22,462.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share Sensex shed 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent, closing at 77,414.92 levels. The NSE Nifty50 also ended in the red at 23,519.35, down 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent.

ALSO READ | STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Nearer to home, the Asia-pacific market edged higher with China's CSI 300 up 0.01 per cent, Shanghai unchanged, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.42 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.62 per cent, and Australia ASX 200 up 0.43 per cent.

Besides, Wall Street indices ended mixed with Nasdaq down 0.14 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.55 per cent, and Dow Jones up 1 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in focus on Tuesday, April 1, 2025:

Auto stocks: Automobile companies will release their monthly sales data today.

Aditya Birla Real Estate/ITC share price: The realty arm of the Aditya Birla group got board approval for The realty arm of the Aditya Birla group got board approval for selling its pulp and paper businesses to ITC for ₹3,498 crore through a slump sale.

HCL Technologies share price: The information technology (IT) major announced the The information technology (IT) major announced the launch of a new dedicated US subsidiary , HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS), to provide services to state and local government entities, educational institutions, as well as federal civilian and defence agencies.

Tejas Networks share price: The company received over ₹189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products. Waaree Energies share price: The company launched its solar cell facility having a capacity of 5.4 gigawatts (GW) at Chikhli in Gujarat. The company received over ₹189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.

Vedanta share price: The company will invest Rs 1 trillion for setting up the park and an aluminium plant of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity in Rayagada district.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price: The company The company recorded revenue of ₹30,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to Rs 30,381 crore in the previous year.

Nalco share price: A parliamentary panel has criticised National Aluminium Company Ltd. for spending less than 50 per cent of the targeted capex of ₹2,000 crore in the first 10 months of 2024-25.

PC Jewellers share price: According to the company's MD Balram Garg, PC Jewellers has reduced bank loans by more than half to about Rs 1,800 crore this fiscal year and aims to become debt-free by March next year on better sales and fundraising.

InterGlobe Aviation share price: IndiGo has been IndiGo has been imposed ₹944.20 crore penalty by the Income Tax Department for assessment year 2021-22. The airline has said it will contest the order that is "erroneous and frivolous".

Gail (India) share price: The company will start receiving LNG under a five-year 12 cargoes per year deal from Qatar Energy Trading in April.

Yes Bank share price: The private sector lender has received a demand notice of Rs 2,209 crore for the assessment year 2019-20.

Citi believes the centre's decision to convert ₹36,950 crore dues of Vi into equity is a "major" and "timely" display of support that will offer significant cash flow relief to the telco in the next three years and help it complete long-delayed bank debt raise.