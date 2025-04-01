Market Today, April 1: GIFT Nifty down, Trump tariff, Gold, Auto sales, IPO

Globally, equity markets have turned volatile as market participants digest various news flow incoming related to tariffs.

That apart, macroeconomic data, foreign flows, gold prices, and Rupee-Dollar movement will guide the markets today.

At 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,449, down 189 points. The level is adjusted for the trading holiday on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Stock Market Prediction Today, April 1, 2025:

Equity markets will start the first day of the new financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on an anxious note as concerns over reciprocal tariffs loom. According to various reports, Trump is planning to go "all out" on tariffs, with "focus on various sectors" and "no exemptions" to any country. To counter him, China, Japan, and South Korea will “coordinate their response to US tariffs”, Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV, reported on Monday.

That apart, investors await Manufacturing PMI data for Australia, Japan, Euro Zone, the UK, and the US for the month of March, coupled with the US’ JOLTS Jobs opening and quit data for February.

Back home, auto sales data for March, quarterly/monthly business updates for the January-March quarter/March month, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) fund activity, and Rupee-Dollar movement will guide investors sentiment.

Also Read

Asia markets stable after Monday’s bloodbath:

Asia-Pacific markets were moving higher Tuesday morning, recovering from Monday's bloodbath, after Wall Street indices recouped losses overnight.

Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.6 per cent, Australia's ASX200 0.34 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 0.92 per cent.

On Monday, Japanese benchmark index crashed 4 per cent, South Korean frontline index 3 per cent, and Australia's key market gauge over 1 per cent on Trump tariff anxiety.

Meanwhile, overnight, the S&P 500 bounced back from earlier losses to end the session 0.55 per cent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1 per cent, but the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.14 per cent.

IPOs Today:

No new mainboard and SME IPOs are scheduled to open this week, so far. However, shares of Desco Infratech will list on the BSE SME platform today.

Gold Prices:

Gold prices surged to fresh record levels above $3,100 per ounce as global growth uncertainty lures investors to safe-haven bets amid US’ impending reciprocal tariffs. Spot gold hit a record of $3,168.6 per ounce on Tuesday morning.

Other Stock Market News:

Market regulator Sebi, on Friday, relaxed the intraday monitoring rules , which were set to come into effect today onwards, and said that any breaches of existing limits will not attract penalties, for now.

Investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes likely slowed down further in March after the 26 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) decline in February, going by the recent trend in MFs' equity-buying data.

That apart, foreign investors have been net sellers in three of the five financial years, even as domestic institutions become big buyers.

Stocks to Watch, April 1, 2025:

ITC, Aditya Birla Real Estate: The Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. has approved the sale of its pulp and paper business to ITC Ltd. in an all-cash deal of ₹3,498 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), last Friday, gave its nod to procure 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) from HAL for ₹62,700 crore. This is the largest-ever order received by the state-owned defence company.

Vodafone Idea: The government has decided to convert the spectrum dues owned by the company (towards the government) into equity, making the government the biggest shareholder of Vodafone Idea post the deal with 48.99 per cent stake in the company.

Stock Market Outlook Today; Key levels to Watch on Sensex, Nifty:

Amol Athawale, VP-Technical Research, Kotak Securities:

For traders, 23,650 on the Nifty and 78,200 on the Sensex will be important levels to watch. As long as the market is trades below these levels, the Nifty/Sensex could retest 23,280/77,100. Further weakness could also drag the market down to 23,100/76,600.

Conversely, if the benchmark indices rise above 23,650/78,200, they could bounce back to 23,850/78,800. A dismissal of the 23,850/78,800 breakout could push the market towards 24,000/79,300.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

Since the Nifty made a high around the previous swing of 23,800, it has been consolidating. Going forward, 23,400 might act as immediate support. A fall below 23,400 could take Nifty towards 23,200.

On the other hand, if the Nifty does not fall below 23,400, it might rise towards 23,600 and higher.