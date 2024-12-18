IGI IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

IGI IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for International Gemmological Institute (India) IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, received decent participation from the investors.

IGI IPO final subscription status

The Rs 4,225 crore public offering of IGI, priced at Rs 397–Rs 417 per share with a lot size of 35 shares, received bids for 1,97,83,35,590 shares against the 5,85,60,902 shares on offer. This resulted in an overall oversubscription of 33.78 times by the end of the subscription period, as per BSE data.

The IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 45.80 times the quota reserved for them. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with 24.84 times subscription of their allotted quota, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 11.21 times. The employee reserved quota was oversubscribed by 20.63 times.

IGI IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, they can use the following links to check the IGI IPO allotment status directly:

Check IGI IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check IGI IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Check IGI IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

IGI IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of IGI were trading at Rs 507, reflecting a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 90 or 21.58 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 417, according to sources tracking grey market activity.

IGI IPO listing price prediction

Shares of IGI are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 20, 2024. If current grey market trends persist, IGI shares may list at around Rs 507, offering a return of nearly 22 per cent over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates are subject to change, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of stock performance.

About International Gemmological Institute (India)

The International Gemmological Institute (India) provides certification and grading services for diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry. Its laboratory services include diamond grading, colored stone evaluation, and finished jewelry assessment. The organization also offers educational programs and research services and operates a global network of 31 laboratories. IGI follows international standards and has a presence in multiple countries.