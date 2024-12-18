Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mobikwik shares list at 58% premium on BSE, NSE; follow IPO GMP trend

Mobikwik shares list at 58% premium on BSE, NSE; follow IPO GMP trend

Mobikwik shares listed at Rs 442.25 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 58.51 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobikwik IPO listing today: Shares of One Mobikwik Systems made a stellar D-Street debut on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Mobikwik shares listed at Rs 442.25 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 58.51 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279.  On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mobikwik shares listed at Rs 440, reflecting a slightly lower premium of 57.70 per cent per share against the issue price. Thus, with the listing, the investors who were allotted Mobikwik shares during the IPO rounds made a profit of around Rs 163.25 per share.
 
Mobikwik IPO listing aligns with grey market expectations. Ahead of listing on Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Mobikwik were quoted trading at Rs 439 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 160 or 57.35 per cent over the issue price of Rs 279, revealed sources tracking grey market activities.  Also read: IGI IPO Allotment
 
 
Mobikwik IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 20,501,792 shares worth up to Rs 572 crore. The public offering was available at a price band of Rs 265-279 per share, with a lot size of 53 shares.
 
Mobikwik IPO received enthusiastic participation from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 119.38 times by the end of the subscription window on Friday, December 13, 2024. Following that, the basis of allotment of Mobikwik IPO shares was finalized on Monday, December 16, 2024.
 
Mobikwik, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), said that it will utilise the net proceeds from the IPO for funding growth in the financial services business, funding growth in the payment services business, investment in data, ML, AI, product, and technology. The company also intends to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure for the payment devices business as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
A fintech business, Mobikwik offers online payment services and prepaid digital wallets. The business offers a variety of payment services, allowing customers to pay their utility bills, including those for credit cards and cellphone recharges, and make purchases from retailers both online and offline.
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart makes decent debut at 33% premium on NSE at Rs 104 apiece

IPO

IGI IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Markets today: Fed outcome; Sebi Board meet; MobiKwik, Vishal Mega listing

IPO rush, market

Carraro India IPO to open on Dec 20 with price band of Rs 668-774 per share

IPO

Mobikwik IPO listing on December 18: Here's what latest GMP indicates

Topics : IPO listing time share market IPO GMP Share price Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon