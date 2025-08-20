Home / Markets / News / IKIO, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments zoom up to 20% among smallcaps

Shares of IKIO Technologies, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments and Oriental Rail were locked in their respective upper circuit limits

IKIO Technologies, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments shares hit upper circuit (Illustration by Binay Sinha)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Shares of IKIO Technologies, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments and Oriental Rail Infrastructure from the BSE Smallcap index are locked in their respective upper circuit by up to 20 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
Among the individual stocks, Dynamic Cables was locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹479.85 on the back of over 25-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 4.9 million equity shares changed hands, and with a pending buy orders for nearly 300,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.
 
Dynamic Cables informed stock exchanges on Tuesday after market hours that, as per the latest management assessment, the company's production capacity can now support a turnover of up to ₹135 crore per month, an increase from the previous assessment of up to ₹100 crore. The utilisation of the above revenue potential shall depend upon product mix, orders in hand and delivery schedules, which vary from month to month, the company said.
 
As of June 30, 2025, the company’s order book stood at ₹734 crore, against ₹468 crore on June 30, 2024. Order books are driven by power utilities/EPC, export and renewable segments.
 
Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables and supplies to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients. 
 
Shares of IKIO Technologies were also locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹234 on the BSE. The company is one of India’s leading ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) that designs, develops, manufactures and supplies products (mainly LED Lightings) sold under the customer's brand.
 
India’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector is gaining momentum as a global manufacturing hub, supported by the "China+1" strategy and favourable government policies. As per Market Research Future, the EMS-ODM market in India is projected to grow from $80.96 billion in 2024 to $186.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent.
 
This growth is being driven by increased demand for design-led manufacturing and incentives under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes targeting electronics and semiconductors. The segment is expected to see continued expansion through 2031, fueled by rising demand in sectors such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, and smart appliances, IKIO said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Shares of Rishabh Instruments hit a 52-week high of ₹430.90, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past five trading days, the stock price of the company has zoomed 45 per cent.
 
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Rishabh Instruments reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹19.62 crore, compared to ₹3.21 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹190.32 crore, against ₹169.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
Rishabh Instruments' offerings span solutions across key verticals like electrical automation, metering, control and protection devices, portable test and measuring instruments, aluminium HPDC, and solar inverters.
 
Looking ahead, Rishabh Instruments said the company is focused on scaling core businesses through sharper commercial execution, product differentiation, and operational agility. The company’s target is to generate 10-12 per cent incremental revenue from new products over the next two years. 

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE smallcapstock market tradingQ1 resultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMidcap smallcap stocks

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

