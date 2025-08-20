Retail investors drive demand for Gem Aromatics IPO; subscription nears 2x

Gem Aromatics IPO subscritpion status: Retail investors are leading the demand for the Retail investors are leading the demand for the initial public offering (IPO) of specialty ingredients manufacturer Gem Aromatics (Gem Aromatics IPO) on the second day of its subscription, Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This is closely followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

According to BSE data, the Gem Aromatics IPO has been oversubscribed by 1.78 times by 12:42 PM on Wednesday. Among the individual categories, retail investors and NIIs have oversubscribed the categories reserved for them by 2.05 times and 1.93 times, respectively. QIBs, on the other hand, have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 1.18 times.

Gem Aromatics IPO details Gem Aromatics seeks to raise ₹451.25 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.4 million equity shares worth ₹175 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.5 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹276.25 crore. ALSO READ: Mangal Electrical IPO opens today: GMP up 4%; should you park your money? Gem Aromatics IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹309-325 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares. To bid for a minimum of one lot or 46 shares of the Gem Aromatics IPO, a retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,950 (considering the upper price band). A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 598 shares of Gem Aromatics with an investment amount of ₹1,94,350.

Gem Aromatics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Gem Aromatics continue to command a decent premium in the grey market on the second day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Gem Aromatics shares were trading at around ₹351 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹26 or 8 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Gem Aromatics IPO review The company has received favorable reviews from brokerages for its public offering. Analysts at Swastika Investmart have suggested that investors subscribe to the Gem Aromatics IPO, while those at Anand Rathi Research have recommended bidding for the issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

Gem Aromatics IPO allotment date, listing date The three-day subscription window to bid for the public issue is set to close on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Gem Aromatics IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, August 22, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts tentatively by Monday, August 25. Shares of Gem Aromatics are scheduled to list on BSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Gem Aromatics IPO registrar, lead manager For the public offering of Gem Aromatics, KFin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.