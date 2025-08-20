5 hotel stocks with up to 20% upside potential; check list, details here

5 hotel stocks that may gain in the near-term
ITC HotelsCurrent Price: ₹245 Likely Target: ₹274 Upside Potential: 11.8% Support: ₹234; ₹230 Resistance: ₹248; ₹255; ₹264 ITC Hotels is presently seen testing resistance at ₹245 levels, above which near hurdle stands at ₹248. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can help the stock rally towards ₹274, with interim resistance likely around ₹255 and ₹264 levels. Support for the stock exists around ₹234 and ₹230 levels.
Indian Hotels CompanyCurrent Price: ₹803 Likely Target: ₹900 Upside Potential: 12.1% Support: ₹789; ₹772; ₹765 Resistance: ₹817; ₹842; ₹870 Indian Hotels stock has witnessed a fresh breakout on the daily scale. The stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as it sustains above ₹789 levels; below which support for the stock exists at ₹772 and ₹765 levels.
Taj GVK Hotels & ResortsCurrent Price: ₹443 Likely Target: ₹530 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹422; ₹410 Resistance: ₹480; ₹500 Taj GVK Hotels is seen testing resistance around its super trend line, which stands at ₹456. With key momentum oscillators favourably placed, the stock can attempt a breakout above the same, and rally towards the calendar year highs around ₹530 levels.
Lemon TreeCurrent Price: ₹156 Likely Target: ₹182 Upside Potential: 16.7% Support: ₹149; ₹145 Resistance: ₹162.40; ₹171; ₹176 Lemon Tree is seen attempting a breakout on the daily scale, a close above ₹155.36 shall confirm the same. As such, the immediate next target for the stock seems to be ₹162.40 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹182 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹171 and ₹176 levels. Support for the stock is seen at ₹149 and ₹145 levels.
Chalet HotelsCurrent Price: ₹1,003 Likely Target: ₹1,200 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹980; ₹925; ₹885 Resistance: ₹1,064; ₹1,120; ₹1,165 Chalet Hotels stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily and weekly charts. The near-term for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹980 levels; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹925 and ₹885 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app