Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / HC orders Sebi, NSE, BSE to pay Rs 80 lakh for illegal demat a/c freezing

HC orders Sebi, NSE, BSE to pay Rs 80 lakh for illegal demat a/c freezing

Court termed freezing a classic example of "high-handed and reckless" action

NSE
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Bombay High Court has imposed a penalty of Rs 80 lakh on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the BSE for the illegal freezing of demat accounts of a Mumbai resident and his non-resident son who were erroneously classified as promoters.

This marks a rare instance of a court or a tribunal imposing a penalty on a market regulator.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The matter pertains to a 2017 Sebi order, following which the demat accounts of Pradeep Mehta and his son Neil Mehta were frozen.

The order was against Shrenuj & Company for alleged violations of Sebi norms, where Neil’s father-in-law was the chief promoter.

The father-son duo had filed a petition for relief with the Bombay High Court. They submitted that they were neither involved in the functioning of the company nor were they ever a part of the management, even in an advisory capacity. 

“It is evident that the petitioner in no manner whatsoever less in the capacity as a promoter was concerned and connected with Shrenuj. Thus, he could not be held liable for any default of Shrenuj, much less that he could face any action of freezing of his demat account for the default of Shrenuj,” said the court order dated August 26.

The court declared the Sebi order illegal and invalid, and allowed Mehta and his son to “deal” with all their shares held in the demat accounts. 

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlight, Aug 28: Sensex ends flat, Nifty shields 25k after scaling new high; IT leads

Zee-Sony settlement removes overhang but outlook stays uncertain: Analysts

How to trade Reliance stock ahead of its AGM on Aug 29? Key levels here

Trent rallies 7%, hits new high; stock zooms 41% in 15 trading days

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why


It has directed Sebi and the exchanges NSE and BSE to pay Rs 50 lakh to the son and Rs 30 lakh to his father within two weeks.

“The present case is more gross and is a classic example of high-handed action and a reckless action to freeze the demat account of the petitioner. There is patent non-application of mind by any of these authorities, who are statutorily governed in resorting to taking such drastic action,” the court said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HC bench recuses from hearing ex-cop Sachin Waze's plea seeking release

HC rebukes police, state on mishandling Badlapur school sexual abuse case

Badlapur sexual abuse: HC slams police, says action taken only after outcry

Badlapur assault shocking, there cannot be compromise on girls' safety: HC

HC takes suo motu cognisance of Badlapur school assault; hearing today

Topics :SEBIBombay High CourtNSE

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story