Home / Markets / News / India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms

India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms

The global market capitalisation has declined by 0.7 per cent this month, reaching $106 trillion, mainly due to declines in the US, China, and France markets

Mayank Patwardhan
Premium
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India is the best-performing market among the top 10 this month, having gained nearly 3 per cent in dollar terms. This outperformance has allowed the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty to close above the 20,000 mark for the first time. The S&P BSE Sensex is also just 82 points away from a new high. Apart from India, Japan is the only market that has logged positive gains. The global market capitalisation has declined by 0.7 per cent this month, reaching $106 trillion, mainly due to declines in the US, China, and France markets. India’s market capitalisation is approaching the $4 trillion mark. Mean­while, it has taken the benchmark Nifty 52 trading sessions to move from 19,000 to 20,000, and the latest 5,000-point increase (a 33 per cent gain) has taken 669 days.






































Also Read

Sensex sinks 505 pts, Nifty gives up 19,350 amid global weakness; PSBs soar

Sensex ends choppy day 205 pts up; Nifty below 19,750; IT index sole gainer

Sensex jumps 302 pts, ends atop 67,000; Nifty nears 19,850; PSU banks shine

Sensex ends range-bound session 274 pts up; financials weigh, IT, RIL gain

Sensex drops 888pts, Nifty below 19,750; Infy sinks 8%, HUL, RIL up to 3.5%

Coffee Day up 20%, hits upper circuit limit after settlement with creditor

Sensex up for a ninth day, Nifty closes 20,000 for the first time

Active mid, smallcap funds lag behind benchmarks amid red-hot rally

PFC gets shareholders' nod to issue bonus shares in proportion of 1:4

Non-SLR bond inclusion in HTM expected to deepen corporate bond market

Topics :S&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSENifty

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story