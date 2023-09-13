India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms

India is the best-performing market among the top 10 this month, having gained nearly 3 per cent in dollar terms. This outperformance has allowed the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty to close above the 20,000 mark for the first time. The S&P BSE Sensex is also just 82 points away from a new high. Apart from India, Japan is the only market that has logged positive gains. The global market capitalisation has declined by 0.7 per cent this month, reaching $106 trillion, mainly due to declines in the US, China, and France markets. India’s market capitalisation is approaching the $4 trillion mark. Mean­while, it has taken the benchmark Nifty 52 trading sessions to move from 19,000 to 20,000, and the latest 5,000-point increase (a 33 per cent gain) has taken 669 days.