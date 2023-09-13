Home / Markets / News / PFC gets shareholders' nod to issue bonus shares in proportion of 1:4

PFC gets shareholders' nod to issue bonus shares in proportion of 1:4

"All business items proposed for the 37th AGM of the company have been approved with requisite majority," a BSE filing said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has received shareholders' approval to issue bonus shares by capitalising up to Rs 660.02 crore in its securities premium account.

"All business items proposed for the 37th AGM of the company have been approved with requisite majority," a BSE filing said.

The PFC had proposed to issue bonus shares by capitalising securities premium account to the extent that each shareholder is entitled to a new equity share of Rs 10 each for every four equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The proposal was listed for the annual general meeting (AGM) held on September 12.

The PFC's board, at its meeting on August 11, recommended issuing bonus shares to shareholders in the proportion of 1:4 by capitalising Rs 6,60,02,03,520 in the securities premium account.

The company also got shareholders' approval to appoint Parminder Chopra as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Pursuant to the Ministry of Power order on August 14, 2023, the board of directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Chopra as the CMD with immediate effect.

Chopra's appointment on the board of the company required shareholders' approval, as per Sebi regulations.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal, PCBL, Tata Comm, PFC

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Non-SLR bond inclusion in HTM expected to deepen corporate bond market

IOL Chemicals hits 17-month high, zooms 19% on heavy volumes

RR Kabel IPO off to slow start on Day 1; Should you subscribe?

Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?

GMR Power wins new contract for smart meters; stock hits 10% upper limit

Topics :Stock MarketPFCstocks

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story