India immune to global issues, but earnings slowdown to weigh on equities

Goldman Sachs sees Nifty50 hitting 27,000 by end of 2025

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
India will likely be insulated from possible global headwinds in calendar year (CY) 2025, but domestic factors—earnings growth slowdown and high valuations—will weigh on equity market performance, Goldman Sachs said in its India outlook for 2025.
 
The US brokerage expects the Indian market to remain range-bound over the next three months and has set a target of 27,000 for the Nifty by the end of 2025.
 
"Domestically, while India's strong long-term structural growth story remains intact, growth has been cyclically slowing and impacting profits. Our economists expect India's GDP growth to decelerate to 6.3 per cent year-on-year, due to continued fiscal drag and slower credit growth," the report stated.
 
In addition, it highlighted possible near-term challenges arising from regional market rotation (from India to China), measures by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to regulate index derivatives, and large ongoing equity supply in the market.
 
For the global economy, the brokerage anticipates macro headwinds, including a stronger dollar, shallower emerging market easing cycles, and likely higher US tariffs on China.
 
It expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) next year on expectations of easing inflation.
 
Sectorally, Goldman Sachs is overweight on domestic sectors with higher earnings visibility, such as automobiles, telecom, insurance, realty, and internet. "We upgrade exporters like information technology (IT) to overweight and pharmaceuticals to marketweight on stable/improving demand, earnings per share (EPS) tailwinds from a weaker rupee, and defensive characteristics," it stated.
 
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

