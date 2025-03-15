Home / Markets / News / India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

India's forex kitty jumps sharpest in 2 yrs, rises $15.26 bn to $653.96 bn

The reserves had been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee

forex, foreign exchange, foreign currency, currency exchange
The overall reserves had dropped by $1.781 billion to $638.698 billion in the previous week
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the sharpest jump in over two years, the country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion during the week ended March 7, the RBI has said.

The overall reserves had dropped by $1.781 billion to $638.698 billion in the previous week.

The reserves had been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion at end-September 2024.

The sharp rise during the week under review is being attributed to the $10 billion forex swap undertaken by the central bank on February 28, when it bought dollars against rupee to inject liquidity in the system.

During the week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $13.993 billion to $557.282 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read

Reduction in coal import saves around ₹42,315 cr of foreign exchange

Maha Kumbh caused inadvertent cash leakage in system, says SBI report

Rupee reverses losses, ends flat at 87.2 per dollar on likely RBI support

Net short position of RBI's forward book swells to $67.9 billion

Adani Enterprises Q3FY25 results: Net profit plunges 96.9% to Rs 58 crore

Gold reserves decreased by $1.053 billion to $74.325 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $212 million to $18.21 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $69 million at $4.148 billion in the week, the RBI data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks rebound after S&P 500 correction as safe-haven gold hits record

Premium

Fitch rates CapitaLand Trust's proposed unsecured notes of SGD200 mn 'BBB-'

Premium

From Bajaj Finance to Wipro: Stocks that sailed through market storm

Premium

Expanding product portfolio to drive growth for Zydus Lifesciences

Global index inclusion to help IndusInd as stock faces Sensex, Nifty ouster

Topics :foreign exchangeForeign exchange reservesForex reserves

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story