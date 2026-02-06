Associate Sponsors

India's forex stockpile rises to all-time high of $723.8 billion: RBI Guv

The stockpile rose from $709.4 billion, which was already an all-time high

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor
The reserves provide a merchandise ‌import cover of more ​than 11 months, Malhotra said (Photo:PTI)
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
India's ‍foreign ​exchange reserves stood at $723.8 billion as of January 30, Reserve Bank of India ​chief Sanjay Malhotra said in his policy speech on Friday.

The stockpile rose from $709.4 billion, which was already an all-time high.

The reserves provide a merchandise ‌import cover of more ​than 11 months, Malhotra said.

"Overall, India's external sector remains ‍resilient. We are confident ‍of meeting ‌our ​external ‍financing requirements comfortably."

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

