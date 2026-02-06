India's forex stockpile rises to all-time high of $723.8 billion: RBI Guv
The stockpile rose from $709.4 billion, which was already an all-time high
India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $723.8 billion as of January 30, Reserve Bank of India chief Sanjay Malhotra said in his policy speech on Friday.
The stockpile rose from $709.4 billion, which was already an all-time high.
The reserves provide a merchandise import cover of more than 11 months, Malhotra said.
"Overall, India's external sector remains resilient. We are confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably."
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 10:52 AM IST