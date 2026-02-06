Hitachi Energy India surges 14%, stock nears 52-week high; here's why

Hitachi Energy India share price today

Share price of Hitachi Energy India zoomed 14 per cen to an intra-day high of ₹21,900 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) with a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the company, a global technology leader in electrification, was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹22,837.46 touched on December 3, 2025.

At 09:50 AM; the stock quoted 13.8 per cent higher at ₹21,844 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,1115.

What's driving Hitachi Energy India stock price on Friday? Strong order book The company’s order backlog stood at ₹29,872.2 crore as of December 31, 2025, providing revenue visibility for several upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, during the quarter, orders totaled at ₹2,477.6 crore, up 73.7 percent YoY excluding a large order during the same period of FY25. This was led by orders for transformers (power, traction, and dry) reactors, gas insulated switchgear (GIS) and air-insulated switchgear (AIS). In terms of segment- industries, datacenter and renewables were major contributors to the orderbook, the company said. Healthy Q3 results

Hitachi Energy India delivered a robust Q3 performance, supported by sustained growth momentum, strong order execution and a robust order backlog that reinforces its market leadership. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis profit before tax (after exceptional items) grew by 88.9 percent to ₹347.8 crore and profit after tax grew by 90.3 percent to ₹261.4 crore in Q3FY26. This is driven by higher revenues from core operations, efficient execution and continued focus on cost management. In Q3FY26, revenue grew 29.6 per cent YoY at ₹2,168 crore, largely due to a robust demand in India and other key markets, expanded market share, and successful execution of strategic initiatives.

Outlook The management said, the Q3 results highlights the increasing pace of electrification in India and the world, with global electricity demand projected to surge over 70 percent. In India, this huge focus on electrification also signals robust capacity expansion, grid reliability, and inclusive access to meet ambitious targets like 2,000 kWh per capita consumption by 2030. The recent European Union (EU)-India free trade agreement (FTA) strengthens clean-energy collaboration according to analysts, especially in renewables and green hydrogen, this is likely to boost opportunities for Indian energy firms through enhanced technology exchange and investment flows. It is also likely to create a more stable, climate-aligned trade framework that helps Indian energy players expand exports and attract long-term capital for infrastructure and innovation.

On this energy front, opportunities are growing as India moves toward its larger energy goals. But the challenge ahead is not only to supply electricity, but to manage it under more demanding conditions. Capacity, control, and coordination will determine whether the power system can keep pace with industrial complexity and urban growth, the company said. ICICI Securities view on Hitachi Energy India Hitachi delivered a strong performance over the past 12 months, with EBITDA doubling driven by strong order inflows (OI), improved execution and notable margin expansion; its operating margin grew 760bps YoY during 9MFY26 to 14.8 per cent. Ex-HVDC, OI stood at ₹2,500 crore, (+74 per cent YoY). Its order book (OB) stands strong at ₹29,900 crore (4.2x TTM sales).