MCX Gold down 23%; Silver prices dip by nearly ₹200,000 from high in 6 days

Commodity rout: Precious metals - Gold, Silver, Platinum have cracked up to 47.5%; base metals - aluminium, copper, zinc, lead and nickel - plunged up to 18% in global markets from January 29 highs.

Gold, Silver price crash: Gold, Silver rates sank up to 6% in Friday's intra-day deals on the MCX. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)