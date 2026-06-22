India's global IPO share at 6-year low following mega SpaceX listing

India’s decline also reflects a larger emerging market (EM) trend. The share of EMs as a whole in global IPOs has fallen to the lowest since June 2020 amid large developed market IPOs. India’s share in EMs has averaged over 32.9 per cent since then. The latest June number was 15.8 per cent. The decline reflects relatively lower activity since the West Asia conflict, which has affected investor sentiment in India, a major energy importer.

Yatin Singh, chief executive officer (CEO)-investment banking at Emkay Global Financial Services suggested that large IPOs elsewhere do not necessarily affect capital availability for India, or have a negative impact on India’s IPO market. Most of the capital invested in these IPOs is chasing the artificial intelligence (AI) theme, which is large in the US, and semiconductors, which have done well in markets like South Korea and Taiwan. The closest thing India has related to AI is data centres. There has been some activity in this segment, though not at the same scale. India's own IPO market is more likely to be affected by its secondary market performance, according to Singh. "There is a strong linkage between the two," he said.