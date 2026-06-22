BSE, 8 other midcaps likely to be upgraded in Amfi's July reclassification

Potential upgrades from midcap to largecap include BSE, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel & Power, and Hitachi Energy India. Among current largecaps, Indian Hotels Company, Lodha Developers, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are expected to slip into the midcap category.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Copper, NLC, AIA Engineering and Ajanta Pharma are among the stocks set to move from smallcap to midcap basket, while midcaps such as Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PhysicsWallah are likely to move into the smallcap basket.
The smallcap space will see the addition of at least 26 other names, which are new listings.